CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was charged with stalking and other offenses in connection with an August incident at a Bedford Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Matthew Scott Miller, 34, was charged by warrant with stalking, disturbing the peace, malicious destruction of property and attempted burglary before being released on his personal recognizance by a court commissioner.
Police said the complaint involved a female victim who alleged she was repeatedly harassed by Miller who also kicked in a door and broke a window of her residence. The suspect fled before city police officers arrived to investigate the complaint filed Aug. 21.
