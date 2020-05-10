Cumberland man charged in alleged theft scheme

CUMBERLAND — A city man faces theft charges after police said he obtained personal financial information from an Offutt Street resident.
Officers served an arrest warrant Saturday on Brett Allen Denby, 35, charging him with five counts of theft and one count of theft scheme.
Police said he made several unauthorized purchases in March with the bank information.
He was released from the Allegany County Detention Center Sunday after posting $2,500 bond.
