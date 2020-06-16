Cumberland man charged in Arch Street incident

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested on a warrant charging him with assault and burglary, Cumberland Police said.
Jeremy Allen Yetter, 34, was taken into custody Monday on a warrant charging him with third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and disturbing the peace. He was released from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting $5,000 bond.
Police said the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at an Arch Street residence.
