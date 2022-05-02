CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Sunday when Cumberland Police investigated a report of an "assault in progress" in the area of Baltimore Street at North Waverly Terrace.
Gerald Lynn Kimmell, 33, was taken into custody on charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.
Kimmell posted $2,500 bond for his pre-trial release, pending trial in district court.
Officers responding to the incident were advised by a witness that Kimmell tackled a woman as they were running on the street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.