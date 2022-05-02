city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Sunday when Cumberland Police investigated a report of an "assault in progress" in the area of Baltimore Street at North Waverly Terrace.

Gerald Lynn Kimmell, 33, was taken into custody on charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

Kimmell posted $2,500 bond for his pre-trial release, pending trial in district court.

Officers responding to the incident were advised by a witness that Kimmell tackled a woman as they were running on the street. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video