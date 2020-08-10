Cumberland man charged in assault complaint

CUMBERLAND — A city man has been charged in an alleged assault that caused injuries to a woman who required hospital treatment, according to Cumberland Police.
Melvin Glenn Bohrer III, 47, was charged by arrest warrant with second-degree assault before he was granted pre-trial release \ by a district court commissioner.
The charge stemmed from an alleged incident Aug. 6 in the 200 block of Maryland Avenue where the female victim was shoved to the ground. The victim was treated at UPMC Western Maryland.
Police reportedly investigated the matter after being notified of the incident by hospital personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.