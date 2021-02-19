CUMBERLAND — A city man was issued a criminal summons Thursday in connection with an alleged assault in November, Cumberland Police said.
Devin Terrell Joyner, 41, signed the court order charging him with reckless endangerment before he was released to await trial in district court.
Police said the charge stemmed from an incident that occurred Nov. 8 at an unspecified location in Cumberland.
The investigation included review of video surveillance footage that reportedly showed the accused brandishing a knife as he threatened a male victim, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.