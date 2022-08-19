CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly pointed a look-alike handgun at several people at Canal Place, according to Cumberland Police.
Jeremiah Daniel Martin, 38, was charged with four counts of first- and second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and related charges before he was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said Martin pointed a BB gun at several people, including juveniles, before he fled the area. He was arrested upon returning there during the police investigation.
Martin was also found in possession of fentanyl at the time of the incident, police said. The gun was reportedly found in the purse of a nearby woman where police said Martin had placed it before running away prior to arrival of officers.
