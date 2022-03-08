CUMBERLAND — A city man has been charged with firing a BB gun at three people and three vehicles last month in Frostburg, according to Cumberland Police.
Tyler Joseph Williams, 24, was charged with with three counts each of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property before he was ordered released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
He is awaiting trial in district court on those charges and previous charges for similar offenses last month in Cumberland in which he was charged with two counts each of malicious destruction of property and willful damage to a vehicle without owners consent, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.