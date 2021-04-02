CUMBERLAND — A city man was released to await trial after posting bond in connection with three counts of assault filed Thursday by Cumberland Police.
Jared Kyle Meade, 40, was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault following an alleged assault at a Braddock Road residence, police said.
Meade was granted pre-trial release Thursday after posting $20,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said three victims displayed visible injuries at the time of the investigation. It was not known if they sought medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.