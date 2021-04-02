city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was released to await trial after posting bond in connection with three counts of assault filed Thursday by Cumberland Police.

Jared Kyle Meade, 40, was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault following an alleged assault at a Braddock Road residence, police said.

Meade was granted pre-trial release Thursday after posting $20,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said three victims displayed visible injuries at the time of the investigation. It was not known if they sought medical treatment.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video