CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the burglary of a Braddock Road residence after some of the allegedly stolen items were recovered from a local pawn shop, Cumberland Police said.
Christopher Johnson, 35, was charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft from $1,500 to $25,000.
Police said the arrest stemmed from the Jan. 18 forced entry into the victim property where assorted video games, jewelry and tools worth $1,800 were stolen. Some of the items were recovered Jan. 22 from a local pawn shop.
Following a bond hearing, the Johnson was granted pre-trial release after posting $10,000 unsecured bond set in a district court bond hearing.
