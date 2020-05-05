Cumberland man charged in burglary theft complaint

CUMBERLAND — A city man awaits trial after he was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with burglary and theft, Cumberland Police said.
Lee Eugene Carpenter, 40, remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree burglary and theft from $100 to $1,500.
Following a bond hearing, Carpenter was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said the charges stemmed from an April 21 complaint at a Gay Street address where a television, a DVD player and necklace were reportedly stolen.
