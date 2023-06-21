CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday on numerous charges of possession of child pornography, according to Cumberland Police.
Randy Vincent Jacobs, 38, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued Monday by district court charging him with 10 misdemeanor counts of possession of chid pornography.
Jacobs was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center.
Electronic court records showed Jacobs was charged with alleged crimes that occurred between Oct. 1-21, 2022.
Police said illegal images and videos were discovered on Jacobs' electronic devices during the court of the investigation conducted by the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.
