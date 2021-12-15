CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest on charges stemming from the Monday burglary of a city business, according to Cumberland Police.
Christoper Adam Johnston, 36, was taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft and related offenses when he was located at a North Waverly Terrace residence.
He was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The name of the burglarized business was not disclosed.
