CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest after allegedly assaulting a woman who required medical treatment of her injuries, according to Cumberland Police.
Robert Michael Washington, 44, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $3,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said a warrant was obtained for the arrest after officers responded to a medical facility where the victim, who reportedly lived with Washington at an undisclosed location, was being treated for injuries suffered in the alleged assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.