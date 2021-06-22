CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Monday evening after Cumberland Police investigated a complaint of domestic violence at a residence in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
Police arrested Wayne Sorrells, 29, on charges of first- and second-degree assault and child abuse before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.
Police said Sorrells fled the residence and was taken into custody after he was located in the vicinity of the complaint location.
Police said the victim reportedly suffered injuries in the 6:15 p.m. incident. It was not known if the victim sought medical treatment of the injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.