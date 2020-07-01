Cumberland man charged in fireworks complaint

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial on charges stemming from igniting of fireworks on Grand Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Chad William Turner, 38, was charged Tuesday with violations of discharging and possession of fireworks without a permit, disturbing the peace by loud noise and failure to obey a lawful order.
He was issued the summons to await trial in district court.
Police said Turner told investigating officers that he thought it was safe to set off the fireworks "since it was raining."
