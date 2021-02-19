CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Thursday on a warrant stemming from an alleged forced entry into a Footer Place property, according to Cumberland Police.
Jeremy Allen Yetter, 35, was charged with assault, attempted burglary, malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace in connection with the incident.
Yetter was granted pre-trial release upon posting $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
