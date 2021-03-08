CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was taken into custody late Sunday on assault charges in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Rodrigo Tatum, 19, was arrested when police responded to the 10:46 p.m. incident and charged him with second-degree assault.
The alleged assault took place after Tatum and the victim engaged in an argument that escalated, police said.
Tatum was granted release on his personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.
