CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland Police officer who was placing him under arrest for allegedly trespassing at a High Lane residence.
Jonathan Alan Chesnutt, 27, was charged with second-degree assault, disturbing the peace, trespassing, failure to obey a lawful order and intoxicated endangerment, police said. He was being held on a temporary commitment Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The officer, who was not injured, was assaulted as he was escorting Chesnutt to a police vehicle.
