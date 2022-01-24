CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged Sunday after he reportedly stole a piggy bank from a Goethe Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Joshua Ray Buzzard, 42, faces charges of theft $100 to $1,500 and destruction of property.
Buzzard also allegedly stole a wheelbarrow from the property in addition to the ceramic piggy bank, which police said contained a large amount of cash.
Buzzard was located near the scene and the property was recovered, police said. He was issued criminal citations and released pending action in district court.
