CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he allegedly assaulted a man in a dispute over money, according to Cumberland Police.

Ronald Lee Friend Sr., 76, was charged with second-degree assault and released to await trial in district court.

Police said the alleged assault took place Saturday just before 8 a.m. on Queen City Drive when the victim was struck repeatedly in the arm by Friend.

The charge was filed in a summons served to the Friend.

