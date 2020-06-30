Cumberland man charged in recent I-68 traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting a court date after he was charged with narcotics possession stemming from a recent traffic stop on Interstate 68 made by Cumberland Police.
Mark Feodor Smith Sr., 54, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) when he was served a summons.
The charge stemmed from a June 20 stop in which the substance Suboxone was found in Smith's vehicle during a probable cause search. The stop was reportedly made due to suspicious drug activity.
