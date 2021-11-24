CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was served a warrant charging him in connection with a recent disturbance at a Broadway Circle residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Ricky Allen Broadwater, 42, was charged with second-degree assault, rifle possession by a disqualified person, violation of a protective order, intoxicated endangerment and disturbing the peace.
Broadwater was jailed prior to posting $5,000 bond for his pre-trial release, pending appearance in district court.
Police said the charges stemmed from a Nov. 12 incident.
