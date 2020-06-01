Cumberland man charged in South End armed robbery

CUMBERLAND — A knife-wielding city man was arrested late Sunday after he allegedly demanded money from victims who "grabbed objects to defend themselves" during an incident at a Virginia Avenue residence, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
The suspect, 34-year-old Jordan Marshall Shook, was arrested after he ran from the scene of the 9:19 p.m. incident, police said.
Shook was charged with two counts of armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery and theft less than $100.
He was being held Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting bond review by a district court judge.
Police said the incident took place during an apparent dispute over money.
No injuries were reported in the alleged incident that occurred in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue.
