CUMBERLAND — A city man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault Feb. 25 of a woman at a Spring Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Aaron Devone Manning, 45, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and burglary before he was ordered jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a judge.
The victim of the alleged assault apparently did not require medical treatment, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.