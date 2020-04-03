CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested on various charges Thursday following investigation of a disturbance at a Seymour Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Malakhi Deondre Henderson, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct and destruction of property.
He was also charged in a warrant with burglary, theft and assault stemming from a separate case.
Henderson was also served a summons charging him with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace in another unrelated case.
Following the arrest, Henderson was granted pre-trial release after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.