CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested on various charges Thursday following investigation of a disturbance at a Seymour Street residence, Cumberland Police said.

Malakhi Deondre Henderson, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct and destruction of property.

He was also charged in a warrant with burglary, theft and assault stemming from a separate case.

Henderson was also served a summons charging him with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace in another unrelated case.

Following the arrest, Henderson was granted pre-trial release after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.

