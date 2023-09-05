CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial in three separate criminal cases after he was arrested Sunday on South Central Avenue where he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland Police officer.
Mark F. Smith, 57, was taken into custody on charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and related offenses after officers arrived to investigate a reported disturbance.
No injuries were reported.
Upon being taken to police headquarters for arrest processing, Smith was served a criminal summons related to alleged theft of an electric scooter at a unnamed city location on Aug. 27. In addition, he was served a summons stemming from an alleged burglary and malicious destruction of property Aug. 26 at a residence in the 700 block of Lincoln Street.
Following a bond hearing, Smith was granted pre-trial release after posting $3,000 unsecured bond set by a district court commissioner.
