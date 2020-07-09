CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday after he lost control of his pickup on Valley Road and struck several mailboxes and a utility pole, according to Maryland State Police.
Bradford Albright, 44, was charged with driving with license privileges suspended and related charges in connection with the incident that occurred at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of Valley Road.
Police said citizens' assistance factored in the locating and charging of Albright, who was reportedly operating a 1995 Dodge Dakota that was involved in the accident.
