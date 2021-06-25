CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Thursday after Cumberland Police investigated a disturbance on Valley Street.
Police arrested 21-year-old Johnathon B. Tichinel, 21, on charges of possession of marijuana (under 10 grams), fourth-degree burglary and disorderly conduct.
Following the arrest, Tichinel was jailed without bond, pending bail review Friday by a district court judge.
Police said the accused alleged attempted to force his way into residences on Valley Street before he was forced off the properties by occupants. Tichinel was reportedly found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana at the time of the arrest.
