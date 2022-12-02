CUMBERLAND — A vehicle reported as stolen Wednesday was recovered a short time later when Cumberland Police observed the vehicle being operated on Mechanic Street.
It was mid-afternoon when city police officers responded to the 600 block of Columbia Avenue regarding a vehicle that was taken without the owner's permission.
Officers located the vehicle and took the driver, Frank Leonard Nicol Sr., into custody without incident.
Following processing on arrest charges of unlawful taking of a vehicle and theft, Nicol, 55, was being held Friday in the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
