Cumberland man charged in Washington Street assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested late Sunday following an alleged assault on Washington Street in which the victim's arm was reportedly broken, Cumberland Police said.
Michael Gerrod Taylor, 59, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and taken before a district court commissioner where he was ordered held on $7,500 bond.
Police said the victim was thrown to the ground causing the arm injury. Cumberland Fire Department took the injured person to UPMC Western Maryland following the 10 p.m. incident that occurred in the 300 block, police said.
