CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he was arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged recent attack of a Weber Street resident, Cumberland Police said.
Garrett M. Ketterman, 33, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property before he was jailed on $2,500 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said Ketterman entered a residence without permission June 9 and assaulted an occupant before running from the scene prior to arrival of officers.
