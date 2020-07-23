Cumberland man charged in West Side assault complaint

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial for an alleged assault of a West Side man who required medical treatment of injuries suffered in the incident, according to Cumberland Police.
Alex Corbin Lemmon, 19, was served a warrant Wednesday charging him with assault and destruction of property before he was ordered released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
The incident reportedly took place July 13 at a Gephart Drive residence, prompting transport of the victim to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries.
