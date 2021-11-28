CUMBERLAND — A city man was being held without bond Sunday after he allegedly threatened an employee with a knife and assaulted two customers at a Frederick Street business Saturday, Cumberland Police said.
40-year-old Defone Maurice Davis was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of armed robbery and robbery and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct, police said.
A customer told police that Davis brandished the knife and demanded a cell phone, knocking him to the ground when he refused to provide the phone. A second person also was reportedly assaulted by Davis, who was taken into custody at the store, police said.
