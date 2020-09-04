Cumberland man charged with arson in Maryland Avenue fire

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday for allegedly setting fire to a vacant Maryland Avenue residence following a joint investigation by the Cumberland Fire Department and the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Yancey Bailey, 39, was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning in connection with the Tuesday incident.
Bailey remained jailed Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $55,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
The charges stemmed from the late night fire at the 813 Maryland Ave. property with which Bailey had previous connections, according to investigators.
Cumberland firefighters extinguished the fire that began in the living room of the two-story structure. The property is owned by the estate of Carl Bailey. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
The property was declared uninhabitable June 19 by the city of Cumberland due to a fire that occurred there the previous day.
An investigation continues into the cause of that fire to determine if Bailey was responsible.
