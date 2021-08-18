CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday without bond after he was arrested in connection with an alleged Friday assault on East Oldtown Road, Cumberland Police said.
William Charles Morris, 38, was charged by warrant Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct before he was jailed without bail by order of a district court commissioner.
Police said the victim was taken by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.