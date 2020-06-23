Cumberland man charged with assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after being charged with assault stemming from an alleged incident at a Maryland Avenue property, Cumberland Police said.
Police arrested Dakota Keith Redman, 24, on a charge of second-degree assault.
He was granted pre-trial release when he appeared before a district court commissioner, pending his next court appearance.
Police said the arrest was made after officers interviewed the victim and Redman and after police observed injuries on the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.