Cumberland man charged with assaulting family member

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a family member in the 400 block of Columbia Street, Cumberland Police said.
Eric Michael Smith, 30, was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Following a district court hearing, he was ordered held on $2,500 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said Smith assaulted a woman following an argument and created a disturbance as officers were investigating the case.
