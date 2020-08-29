Cumberland man charged with assaulting family member

William Ross Mason Shrader — police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a family member in the 400 block of Columbia Street, Cumberland Police said.

Eric Michael Smith, 30, was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Following a district court hearing, he was ordered held on $2,500 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

Police said Smith assaulted a woman following an argument and created a disturbance as officers were investigating the case.

