CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Narcotics Task Force investigators seized more than $8,000 worth of cocaine when they arrested a city man Tuesday in the Park Street area.
Shaun Aaron Brooks, 43, was charged possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine and was being held without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The arrest occurred during investigation of alleged distribution and sale of cocaine in the county, authorities said.
