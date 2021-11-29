police lights

CUMBERLAND  — Several firearms and a large amount of ammunition were seized Sunday at a Byrd Avenue residence during investigation of a disturbance complaint, Cumberland Police said.

Police arrested Jerry Scott Nelson, 55, on charges of illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Following a bond hearing, Nelson was temporarily jailed before posting $10,000 bond for his pre-trial release, pending trial in district court.

The weapons and ammunition were seized during execution of a search and seizure warrant at the residence located in the 300 block of Byrd Avenue, police said.

