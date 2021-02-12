CUMBERLAND — A city man, who is an inmate at the Allegany County Detention Center, was served an arrest warrant Thursday charging him with violating the conditions of his pretrial release in connection with a separate criminal matter, Cumberland Police said.
Rashawn Malik Younger, 19, was jailed without bond, pending trial in circuit court. He was being held at the detention center on a separate charge.
The warrant stemmed from distribution of a controlled dangerous substance charge, police said.
