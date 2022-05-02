CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday on charges of arson in connection with a Thursday night fire that damaged a North Lee Street residence, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Yancey Ezra-Sheridon Bailey, 41, was taken into custody Monday on a warrant that was issued by district court following a joint investigation by state fire investigators and Justin Ratliff, Cumberland Fire Department fire marshal.
He was also charged with reckless endangerment and was being held late Monday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, according to the fire marshal's office.
The 10 p.m. fire at 23 North Lee was quickly extinguished by city firefighters and contained to the home's living room, fire investigators said. A second, self-extinguished fire was reportedly found in another part of the rental home.
A neighbor reported seeing Bailey walking away from the home just after the fire was discovered, investigators said.
The fire caused a loss estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $5,000 in contents, officials said.
