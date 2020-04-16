Cumberland man charged with threatening to shoot couple

CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a man and threatened to stab and shoot the victim and his female companion at a Park Street location, Cumberland Police said.
Christopher James Manherz, 34, was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault, handgun on person, dangerous weapon concealed on person, fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.
Following a bond hearing, Manherz was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of a district court commissioner and pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday.
