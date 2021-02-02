CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly choking a woman early Tuesday at an Independence Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Charles Roger Clark II, 46, also was charged with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance following the 2:26 a.m. incident.
Police said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
Officers were called to a "domestic assault in progress" and reportedly found Clark armed with a screwdriver before he was taken into custody without incident.
The victim alleged she was struck and choked by Clark, who was found in possession of crack cocaine at the time of the arrest, police said.
Tuesday morning, Clark remained jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
