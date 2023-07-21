CUMBERLAND — A city man indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on a drug distribution charge was arrested Wednesday, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Steven Michael Schalizki Jr., 34, was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) by the indictment.
Schalizki was taken into custody on a bench warrant issued Wednesday as a result of the indictment. He was granted pre-trial release Thursday after posting $10,000 bond after appearing before Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Twigg.
The indictment stemmed from alleged offenses that took place on July 4, according to court documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.