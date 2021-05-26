CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on drug distribution and related charges, according to Cumberland Police.
Mark Amezcua II, 38, was taken into custody on a bench warrant issued in connection with the indictment that charged him with possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, CDS possession (not marijuana) and possession of CDS with intent to distribute on school property.
Amezcua remained jailed Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.
In an unrelated matter, service of an arrest warrant Tuesday resulted in the confinement of Jason Aaron Payne, 41, of Cumberland, for failure to comply with pre-trial release conditions, police said.
Payne remained jailed Wednesday without bail pending a bond review by a district court judge.
