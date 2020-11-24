CUMBERLAND — A city man in his 40s suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when he was reportedly struck by the mirror of an SUV on Bedford Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by Bowman's Addition ambulance following alert at 7:58 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim immediately stopped and was on scene when a deputy arrived to investigate the mishap that occurred in the 11600 block of Bedford Road.
Police said accounts from witnesses indicated the man had exited a nearby building and crossed the road before he abruptly turned and was struck by the passenger side mirror of the SUV.
No charges were filed.
