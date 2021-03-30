CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Monday following an alleged assault on Independence Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Jason Robert Davis, 38, was taken into custody on two counts each of assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana). He was being held on $10,000 bond Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said an investigation leading to the arrest included interviewing of the victims, who apparently did not require medical treatment at the scene.
During a search of Davis, police reportedly found a quantity of an unspecified controlled dangerous substance.
