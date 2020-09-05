Cumberland man jailed after allegedly fleeing police

CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly fled from Cumberland Police following a disturbance call on Massachusetts Avenue was arrested Friday.
Shawn Patrick Tallman, 28, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, driving uninsured vehicle, driving unregistered vehicle and numerous other traffic offenses, police said.
It was when officers responded to the double digit block of Massachusetts Avenue on Aug. 24 at 12:30 p.m. that they observed Tallman leaving the scene in a vehicle without a registration plate. Police reportedly tried to stop the vehicle but Tallman kept driving into Mineral County, West Virginia.
Tallman was being held on $5,000 bond Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review in district court on Tuesday.
