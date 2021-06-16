CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly became disorderly and harassed officers who had just served him summonses to appear in court on traffic charges, according to Cumberland Police.
Rahman Hadi Wilkins, 28, was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner, pending bail review Wednesday by a district court judge.
Police said the summonses were issued after Wilkins was allegedly observed driving without a license at city locations May 26 and June 7. Wilkins was charged with reckless and negligent driving, fleeing and eluding and driving without a valid driver's license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.